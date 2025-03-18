Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Cuts Holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,404 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Monimus Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $671,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 274,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,045,000 after buying an additional 137,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 419,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,913,000 after buying an additional 27,610 shares during the last quarter.

FTDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

FTDR stock opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.15. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $63.49. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

