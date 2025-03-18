Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys Shares of 2,606 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,606 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Amundi lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,313,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,918 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $527,053,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1,702.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,191,342 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $542,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,128,468 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,600,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,725 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 202.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,061,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $350,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Melius assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.
QUALCOMM Stock Performance
NASDAQ QCOM opened at $157.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $149.43 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.32%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,115 shares in the company, valued at $10,716,927. This represents a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $3,275,511.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,010.46. The trade was a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,968 shares of company stock worth $4,685,077. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
