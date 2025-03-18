Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Boosts Stock Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,868 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 109.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 48,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 1,005.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 77,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CommScope from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered CommScope from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

CommScope Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.19, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

