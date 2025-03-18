Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Boosts Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 828.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 499,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,237,000 after purchasing an additional 445,415 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 147.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 98,571 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 9.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 680,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 60,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,262,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,993,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Castle Biosciences Trading Up 3.8 %

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.56. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $35.84. The company has a market capitalization of $560.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $221,613.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $80,418.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,232.14. The trade was a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,988 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Further Reading

