Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires 933 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $72.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.85 and a 52-week high of $96.74.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 46.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPB

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.