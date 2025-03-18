Cormark Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Mattr Earnings

Mattr Corp. (TSE:MAT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mattr in a research report issued on Monday, March 17th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. Cormark also issued estimates for Mattr’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Mattr from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, Director Kevin Nugent acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.71 per share, with a total value of C$25,410.00.

