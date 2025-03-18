Corient Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,358 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $46,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 398.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 996,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,132,000 after purchasing an additional 796,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,217,000. Constellation Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,162,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32,116.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 480,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,643,000 after acquiring an additional 478,528 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,740,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,080,000 after acquiring an additional 460,808 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $311.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $271.54 and a fifty-two week high of $337.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $326.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.31.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

