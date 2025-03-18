Corient Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,786,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,787 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $45,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFGR opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.08. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.39.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

