Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $51.82 Million Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 881,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,213 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $51,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,567,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,561 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7,223.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,894,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,681 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,134,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,885,000 after purchasing an additional 506,778 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,846,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,534,000 after purchasing an additional 86,792 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 380.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,421,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,300 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

AVEM opened at $62.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.20. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $55.65 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.79.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.