Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $45.78 Million Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,632 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $45,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 165.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $81.90 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $86.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $2,163,926.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,177 shares in the company, valued at $475,814.31. This trade represents a 81.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

