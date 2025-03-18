Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $32.02 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 665.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 474,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412,799 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $32,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 1,156.1% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 19,018 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 39.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 136,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after acquiring an additional 38,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $2,213,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $67.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $53.33 and a one year high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

