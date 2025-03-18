Corient Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,925 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $42,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.76 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,765.72. This represents a 19.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 1.0 %

CASY stock opened at $399.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.95 and a 12 month high of $445.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CASY. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.09.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

