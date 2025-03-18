Corient Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,463 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $36,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $260.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $226.62 and a 52 week high of $282.88. The stock has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.16 and a 200-day moving average of $269.77.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

