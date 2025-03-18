Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 6,199 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 234,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $38,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Avalon Trust Co increased its position in shares of General Electric by 604.6% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 16,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $202.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. General Electric has a one year low of $133.99 and a one year high of $212.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.20.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GE

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.