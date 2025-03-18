Contrasting Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP) and FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) and Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FirstService and Millrose Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get FirstService alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstService 0 2 4 0 2.67 Millrose Properties 0 0 0 1 4.00

FirstService currently has a consensus target price of $201.67, indicating a potential upside of 19.65%. Millrose Properties has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.69%. Given FirstService’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FirstService is more favorable than Millrose Properties.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstService 2.58% 17.15% 4.79% Millrose Properties N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares FirstService and Millrose Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

69.3% of FirstService shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FirstService and Millrose Properties”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstService $5.22 billion 1.47 $134.38 million $2.97 56.75 Millrose Properties $434.01 million 8.15 N/A N/A N/A

FirstService has higher revenue and earnings than Millrose Properties.

Summary

FirstService beats Millrose Properties on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FirstService

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments. This segment provides a range of ancillary services, including on-site staffing for building engineering and maintenance, full-service amenity management, and security and concierge/front desk; and financial services comprising cash management, other banking transaction-related, and specialized property insurance brokerage. In addition, this segment offers energy management solutions and advisory services, and resale processing services. Its FirstService Brands segment operates and provides essential property services to residential and commercial customers through franchise networks; and company-owned operations, including California Closets, Paul Davis Restoration, and CertaPro Painters operations. It provides residential and commercial restoration, painting, and floor coverings design and installation services; custom-designed and installed closet, and home storage solutions; home inspection services; and fire protection and related services. This segment offers its services primarily under the Paul Davis Restoration, Roofing Corp of America, First Onsite property Restoration, Century Fire Protection, CertaPro Painters, California Closets, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors, and Floor Coverings International brand names. FirstService Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Millrose Properties

(Get Free Report)

Millrose Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.