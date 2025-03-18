Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 131,310 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 2.33. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $17.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

View Our Latest Analysis on Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.