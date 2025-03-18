Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,530 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Harrow were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HROW. First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in Harrow during the third quarter worth about $14,683,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Harrow by 443.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 194,480 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Harrow by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 166,602 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its stake in shares of Harrow by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 439,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,766,000 after purchasing an additional 142,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Harrow by 3,015.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 79,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 77,407 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Harrow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HROW. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Harrow from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Harrow in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Harrow Stock Up 1.3 %

HROW opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.73. Harrow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $59.23. The stock has a market cap of $830.54 million, a PE ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Harrow Profile

(Free Report)

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.