Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $3.51 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 602.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,105 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 1,156.1% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 12.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 39.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 136,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 38,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $2,213,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CARR opened at $67.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.07. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $53.33 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

