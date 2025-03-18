Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 424,988 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

ADMA opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 66.68 and a beta of 0.60.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

