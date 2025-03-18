Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.74 Million Stake in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Free Report) by 141.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,530,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 896,605 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tuya were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tuya by 2,493.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 691,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 664,982 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tuya during the third quarter valued at approximately $772,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Tuya by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 350,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 132,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Tuya by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tuya by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 16,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Tuya stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.50 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07. Tuya Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $4.63.

Tuya ( NYSE:TUYA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $82.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.40 million. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 5.55%.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0608 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Tuya’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

