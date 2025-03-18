Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,283 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLQT. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,181,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 53,159 shares during the last quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SLQT opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.28. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. The company has a market cap of $618.34 million, a PE ratio of -39.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Transactions at SelectQuote

SelectQuote ( NYSE:SLQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SelectQuote news, insider Sarah Taylor Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343.04. The trade was a 97.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLQT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Noble Financial upgraded shares of SelectQuote to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

About SelectQuote

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

