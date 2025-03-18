Conduit Holdings Limited Plans Dividend of $0.18 (LON:CRE)

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Conduit Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CRE stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 392 ($5.09). 5,802,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,102. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 429.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 479.74. The stock has a market cap of £788.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.52. Conduit has a 12 month low of GBX 370.25 ($4.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 549.74 ($7.14).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.09) price target on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Trevor Carvey acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 384 ($4.99) per share, for a total transaction of £38,400 ($49,876.61). Insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

About Conduit

Conduit Re is a pure play global reinsurance business based in Bermuda. Conduit Reinsurance Limited is licensed by the Bermuda Monetary Authority as a Class 4 insurer. A.M. Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of a- (Excellent) to Conduit Reinsurance Limited.

Featured Stories

