Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 474 Per Share

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 474 ($6.16) per share on Friday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This is a 1,934.3% increase from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $23.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Computacenter Price Performance

Shares of CCC stock traded up GBX 222 ($2.88) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,556 ($33.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,823,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,831. Computacenter has a 1-year low of GBX 2,020 ($26.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,004 ($39.02). The company has a market cap of £2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,201.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,288.55.

Get Computacenter alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.16) price objective on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,425 ($31.50) target price on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

About Computacenter

(Get Free Report)

Computacenter is a leading independent technology and services provider, trusted by large corporate and public sector organisations.

We are a responsible business that believes in winning together for our people and our planet. We help our customers to Source, Transform and Manage their technology infrastructure to deliver digital transformation, enabling people and their business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.