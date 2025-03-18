Comparing Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) and Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) and Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.5% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.2% of Yoshiharu Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Yoshiharu Global alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and Kura Sushi USA”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yoshiharu Global $11.65 million 2.35 -$3.04 million N/A N/A Kura Sushi USA $250.84 million 2.52 -$8.80 million ($0.68) -76.99

Risk & Volatility

Yoshiharu Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kura Sushi USA.

Yoshiharu Global has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kura Sushi USA has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Yoshiharu Global and Kura Sushi USA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kura Sushi USA 0 5 6 0 2.55

Kura Sushi USA has a consensus price target of $86.20, suggesting a potential upside of 64.66%. Given Kura Sushi USA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kura Sushi USA is more favorable than Yoshiharu Global.

Profitability

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and Kura Sushi USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yoshiharu Global -27.41% -264.46% -21.23% Kura Sushi USA -3.08% -0.50% -0.26%

Summary

Kura Sushi USA beats Yoshiharu Global on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yoshiharu Global

(Get Free Report)

Yoshiharu Global Co., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of Japanese restaurants in California. It offers bone broth, ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Get Free Report)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Yoshiharu Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yoshiharu Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.