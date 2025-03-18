Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 310,174 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,487% from the previous session’s volume of 19,545 shares.The stock last traded at $6.57 and had previously closed at $6.54.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia Trading Down 0.3 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.34.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Companhia Paranaense de Energia
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Companhia Paranaense de Energia
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.