Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 310,174 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,487% from the previous session’s volume of 19,545 shares.The stock last traded at $6.57 and had previously closed at $6.54.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.34.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia ( NYSE:ELPC Free Report ) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,780 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.

