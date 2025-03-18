Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 227,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $17,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,651,000 after purchasing an additional 15,888 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $643,000. SMART Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1,249,900.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 49,996 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

IWX stock opened at $82.13 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $85.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.80.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

