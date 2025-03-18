Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $17.30 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $17,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of DELL opened at $97.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.93 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.08.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total value of $40,489,794.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,943,009.64. This represents a 28.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 824,937 shares of company stock valued at $100,327,453 in the last ninety days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

