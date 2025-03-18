Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $15.33 Million Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $15,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Brookfield in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC now owns 501,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,628,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in Brookfield by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 97,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of BN stock opened at $51.81 on Tuesday. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.90. The company has a market cap of $85.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Brookfield in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.