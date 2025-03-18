Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $14.30 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $14,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,925,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,354,000 after purchasing an additional 40,576 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 674,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,977,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,987,000. Barings LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 489,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,628,000 after acquiring an additional 36,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 328,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,539,000 after acquiring an additional 42,820 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SPHD opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average is $49.64. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $51.89.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

