Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 309,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,986 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $15,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,677,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,829,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,507,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,283,000 after purchasing an additional 162,331 shares during the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,440,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 276,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,081,000 after purchasing an additional 85,293 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ FMB opened at $50.84 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.36.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.