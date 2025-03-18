Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Short Interest Update

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the February 13th total of 741,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 497,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,925.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 352.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIX shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Sidoti upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.75.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of FIX stock traded up $5.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $346.14. 340,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,280. Comfort Systems USA has a 12 month low of $272.93 and a 12 month high of $553.09. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $414.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.48.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.95%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

