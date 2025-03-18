Coeur Mining Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 7,379 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 57% compared to the typical volume of 4,704 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upgraded Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $8.25 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities started coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cormark raised Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.05.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CDE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,435,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,312,087. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $7.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.32 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.59%. Analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 668,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,362.50. This represents a 1.52 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth $1,087,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Coeur Mining by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 18,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 3,685.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 181,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 176,346 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

