Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 30.90 ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Close Brothers Group had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 5.78%.

Close Brothers Group Trading Down 22.2 %

CBG opened at GBX 268.71 ($3.49) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £404.84 million, a PE ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of GBX 179.83 ($2.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 564 ($7.33). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 304.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 316.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 610 ($7.92) to GBX 600 ($7.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

