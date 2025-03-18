Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CFO Sells $497,046.00 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $497,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 358,502 shares in the company, valued at $9,528,983.16. This represents a 4.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Clearwater Analytics stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,944. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $35.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.34 million. Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 93.97% and a return on equity of 7.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWAN shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Clearwater Analytics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 5.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 285,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.