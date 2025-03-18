ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $0.63 on Friday. ClearOne has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.59.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

