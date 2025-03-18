Clarity Wealth Development LLC Invests $653,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Clarity Wealth Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Clarity Wealth Development LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 87.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $558,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

SLYV opened at $80.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $75.79 and a 1-year high of $96.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.43.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.