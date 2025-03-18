Clarity Wealth Development LLC Invests $3.10 Million in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Clarity Wealth Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 112,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,000. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Clarity Wealth Development LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 88,200.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 565.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

BATS DISV opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.64 and a twelve month high of $30.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.70.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

