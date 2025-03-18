Clarity Wealth Development LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Clarity Wealth Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,274.8% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 3,676,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,777,000 after buying an additional 3,641,490 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,242,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,733,000 after buying an additional 585,598 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,274,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,014,000 after buying an additional 542,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 166.7% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,904,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $105.86 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.21.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

