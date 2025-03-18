CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.84 and last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 817 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

CITIC Trading Up 6.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70.

About CITIC

(Get Free Report)

CITIC Limited operates in financial services, advanced intelligent manufacturing, advanced materials, consumption, urbanization, resources and energy, and engineering contracting businesses worldwide. The Comprehensive Financial Services segment provides banking, investment research, securities brokerage, trust, insurance and reinsurance, investment banking, wealth and asset management, financial markets, equity investment, financing, and other integrated financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CITIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CITIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.