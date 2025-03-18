Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 394.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 149,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,507,000 after purchasing an additional 119,384 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CINF. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $147.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.66. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $109.93 and a 1-year high of $161.75.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 23.97%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

