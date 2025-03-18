Cibc World Markets Corp Has $21.84 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,761 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $21,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 16.4% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Adero Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,240,000. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $238.02 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $218.55 and a 12-month high of $258.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $143.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.00.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

