Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $17,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 68,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after buying an additional 12,326 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 158,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 77,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,517.85. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $128.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.24 and a 1 year high of $147.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.