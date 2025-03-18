Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 4,526 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $11,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 494.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marriott International from $251.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $289.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.45.

MAR stock opened at $248.11 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $307.52. The stock has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $277.88 and its 200 day moving average is $270.08.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,089,714.45. The trade was a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total value of $292,463.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,811.48. The trade was a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

