Choate Investment Advisors Purchases New Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.37.

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.7 %

Charter Communications stock opened at $354.08 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $415.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $355.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.73. The company has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

