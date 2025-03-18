Choate Investment Advisors Invests $481,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

IWS opened at $126.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.05 and its 200 day moving average is $132.11. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $117.00 and a 12-month high of $140.95.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

