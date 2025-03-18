Choate Investment Advisors Has $245,000 Stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Solventum were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOLV. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solventum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Solventum during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Solventum during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Solventum by 23,550.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Solventum during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.86.

Solventum Stock Performance

NYSE:SOLV opened at $75.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion and a PE ratio of 27.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. Solventum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

About Solventum

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

