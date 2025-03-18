Choate Investment Advisors Acquires 181 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,589 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 16,799 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 36,956 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 222.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $99.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.28. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

