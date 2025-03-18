Chinese Stocks To Follow Today – March 18th

UP Fintech, Duolingo, and Mettler-Toledo International are the three Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are shares of companies that are based in China or primarily operate there, and they are traded on stock exchanges such as those in Mainland China (like the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges), Hong Kong, or even international markets. These stocks provide investors with a way to participate in China’s economic development while being subject to the country’s regulatory policies and global market influences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGR traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.28. The company had a trading volume of 19,862,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,236,836. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. UP Fintech has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $14.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL traded down $5.16 on Tuesday, hitting $289.02. The stock had a trading volume of 226,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.66 and a beta of 0.92. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $145.05 and a twelve month high of $441.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $349.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DUOL

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Shares of MTD stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,235.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,145. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $1,142.91 and a one year high of $1,546.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,294.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,315.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTD

Featured Stories