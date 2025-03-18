China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Short Interest Down 27.7% in February

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,961,500 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the February 13th total of 2,711,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Conch Venture Stock Performance
Shares of CCVTF opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. China Conch Venture has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $0.93.
China Conch Venture Company Profile
