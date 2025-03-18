Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Update

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the February 13th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.16. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $22.27.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is currently -3.27%.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.
